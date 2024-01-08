Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.35. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,937,000 after acquiring an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 54.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 376,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 266,724 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

