Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Proto Labs Price Performance
Shares of PRLB stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.35. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $40.47.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proto Labs
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.