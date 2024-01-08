Proton (XPR) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and $922,588.85 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 24,877,793,822 coins. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

