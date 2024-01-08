Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 159,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

