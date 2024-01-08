Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Lifted by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 174,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,820.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 86.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.