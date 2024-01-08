PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.82.

PulteGroup stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

