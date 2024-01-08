Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,820 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.57% of BrightView worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BrightView by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BrightView by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Cornog acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 99,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,090. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.61 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

