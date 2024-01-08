Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,807 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in InfuSystem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 58,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 696,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFU remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 27,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,922. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 million, a PE ratio of 247.75 and a beta of 1.28.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

