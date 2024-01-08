Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,449 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of TechTarget worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. 68,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $986.77 million, a P/E ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

