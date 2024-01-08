Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,583,000 after buying an additional 506,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 290,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,017. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

