Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.88. 8,555,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 389.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

