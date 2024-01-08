Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.70% of Climb Global Solutions worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.53. 10,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $236.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.41 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $159,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,185.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.