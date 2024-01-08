Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Match Group worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

MTCH stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,147. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

