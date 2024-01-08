Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $10.96 Million Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,860 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DocGo by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DocGo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 579,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,987. The company has a market capitalization of $520.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.82.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

