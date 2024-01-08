Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $31.81 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.54% of B. Riley Financial worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.32. 490,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,962. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

