Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,525. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

