Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Vitesse Energy worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. 188,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

