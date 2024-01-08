Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.29. 811,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.72 and a 200 day moving average of $319.15. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The company has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

