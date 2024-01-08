Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,563 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BLDR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 391,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $171.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.