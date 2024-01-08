Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

