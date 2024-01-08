Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 86,712 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,712 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.11% of DHI Group worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

DHI Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,338. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.08.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.