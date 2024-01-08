PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 4%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 1,387,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,326,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCT. Roth Capital cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $518.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.