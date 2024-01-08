R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. R1 RCM traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.73. 2,195,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,669,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCM. Morgan Stanley upgraded R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

