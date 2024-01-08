ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 12.5%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 167,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average session volume of 11,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

ReGen III Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market cap of C$34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

