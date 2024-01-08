Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 743117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.43.

About Reliq Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.