Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 8th (ABSI, ALKT, ANGO, CKN, CLVT, COIN, CYBR, ENOV, EPR, EPRT)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 8th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 4,275 ($54.44) to GBX 4,375 ($55.71). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $195.00 to $260.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $60.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $475.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $572.00 to $601.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

