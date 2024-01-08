Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 8th (ABSI, ALKT, ANGO, CKN, CLVT, COIN, CYBR, ENOV, EPR, EPRT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 8th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 4,275 ($54.44) to GBX 4,375 ($55.71). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $195.00 to $260.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $60.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $475.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $572.00 to $601.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

