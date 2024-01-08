Reviewing Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 8 7 1 2.47 Chord Energy 1 1 7 0 2.67

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $70.41, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $185.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 18.26% 25.39% 7.27% Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Chord Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.40 $13.30 billion $4.57 12.90 Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.84 $1.86 billion $25.24 6.45

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chord Energy pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Chord Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

