Reviewing OneMedNet (ONMD) and Its Rivals

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.50, meaning that their average share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,083.01% -105.12% -21.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneMedNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 769 1248 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 7.52%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -3.97 OneMedNet Competitors $1.62 billion $86.17 million 11.33

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

