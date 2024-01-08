Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $484,176.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $484,176.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $31,831.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,491 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

