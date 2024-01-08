Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

