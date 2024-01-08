River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

