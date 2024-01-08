River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 116,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 351,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

