River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 38.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 32,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,525,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $202.28 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

