River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.17 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

