River Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of APD opened at $267.84 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day moving average of $284.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

