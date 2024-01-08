River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 962 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.0% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

MET opened at $69.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

