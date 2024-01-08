Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.25.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.59.

Get RealReal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.