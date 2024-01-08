Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 99 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.33. The company had a trading volume of 529,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

