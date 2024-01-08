Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.37. 262,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
