Rockland Trust Co. Has $12.18 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

TTC traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.85. 63,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,746. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

