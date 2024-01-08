Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 3,891 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,391 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.52. The company had a trading volume of 196,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,477. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.