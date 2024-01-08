Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.18. 84,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.41 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.96 and its 200-day moving average is $369.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

