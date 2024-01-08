Rockland Trust Co. Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after buying an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after buying an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

