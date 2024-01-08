Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

