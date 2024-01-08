Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $140.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Xylem stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

