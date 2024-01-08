Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $233.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.62. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

