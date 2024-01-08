Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$44.00 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$29.19 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9747064 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

