Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.95

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.95 and last traded at $112.83, with a volume of 14302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

