Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 10,968 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,840.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,217,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,526,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,864.35.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,090 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $20,146.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

