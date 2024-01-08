Safe 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002245 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87077418 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

