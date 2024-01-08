Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock valued at $266,137,071. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

